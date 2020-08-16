Thousands of Tucson Electric Power customers without power around Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Thousands of Tucson Electric Power customers throughout Tucson are without power Sunday.

According to the TEP outage map, parts of south Tucson, downtown, midtown, northwest side, west of Tucson and the Catalina area appear to be with out power.

The estimated time of power restoration for downtown Tucson is expected by 6:30 p.m, according TEP. Crews are currently on scene fixing damaged equipment.

According to TEP, cause of the outages appear to be under investigation for many of the power outages.

