TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With thousands of jobs up for grabs in Tucson, there will be an opportunity to explore those options at the Tucson job fair.

Jobertising.com will host the Tucson job fair between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Tucson Convention Center located at 280 S. Church Avenue November 4.

Those interested in attending the job fair are encouraged to arrive early, dress for an interview, and bring several resumes as there will be recruiters hiring on the spot.

Some companies that will be at the fair include the University of Arizona, Tetakawi, AFNI, Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, HSL Asset Management, Casino Del Sol, VAIL School District, Casa de los Niños, The Temp Connection, Sun Tran, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Royal Automotive, The Mentor Network, CYRACOM, Arizona @ Work, Allied Universal, Northwest Medical Center, Jim Click Automotive, La Frontera Arizona, Tucson Airport Authority and more.

Attendance is free. To RSVP, click here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

