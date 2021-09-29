Thousands of jobs available at the Tucson Job Fair

Thousands of jobs are up for grabs at today's Tucson Job Fair.

It's taking place this morning from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in downtown.

Those who are looking to apply are asked to come early with plenty of resumes and dressed ready for an interview.

Many recruiters will hire on the spot.

Attendance will be free.

