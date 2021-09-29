Watch
Thousands of jobs available at the Tucson Job Fair

The Tucson Job Fair has thousands of jobs available for those who are looking for work
Nam Y. Huh/AP
**Hold For BIZ** A shopper enters a retail store as a hiring sign shows at a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 6:17 AM, Sep 29, 2021
Thousands of jobs are up for grabs at today's Tucson Job Fair.

It's taking place this morning from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in downtown.

Those who are looking to apply are asked to come early with plenty of resumes and dressed ready for an interview.

Many recruiters will hire on the spot.

Attendance will be free.

To RSVP you can click here.

