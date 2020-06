TUCSON, Ariz. — Thousands expected to gather at a Black Lives Matter Celebration in Tucson Saturday.

The celebration is taking place at the University of Arizona Mall from 3-6 p.m. to honor George Floyd.

on May 25, George Floyd died Monday after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

On May 29, Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with 3rd degree murder, and manslaughter.

Guests who attend the demonstration are asked to wear a mask.