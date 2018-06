TUCSON, Ariz. - Nearly 6,000 people are expected to attend the 2018 Tucson Jehovah's Witness Convention this weekend.

The programs start on Friday morning and run through Sunday at the Tucson Convention Center. The theme of this year's convention is "Be Courageous!"

The convention is free and open to the public. Doors open at 8:15 a.m. and the program begins at 9:20 a.m. each day.

Programs will include videos and talks all reflecting the theme.