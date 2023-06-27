Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

This Tucson Walgreens location is offering free HIV testing today

Walgreens Results
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Walgreens began offering a third COVID-19 vaccine for certain people.
Walgreens Results
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 13:47:56-04

Tucsonans can get tested for HIV today, free of charge, at the Walgreens at 4285 E. Grant Road through 7 p.m.

No documentation is needed, but participants will be asked to fill out a form upon arrival.

The pharmacy chain location is teaming up with the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation as part of National HIV Testing Day. Walgreens locations in more than 250 cities are holding testing events today, in coordination with Greater Than AIDS, a public information initiative of the Kaiser Family Foundation.

About 13% of the estimated 1.2 million people living in the United States with HIV are not aware that they have it, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!