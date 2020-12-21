"This is not a matter of 5000 workers just got a raise this is a matter of...500 workers just got a raise"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "It's not going to impact anyone's pocketbook at home. These are general fund dollars and they're monies that we've been budgeting for and planning for."

That point is one of the first, Tucson Ward 6 Councilman, Steve Kozachik, wanted to make about raising the minimum wage for city employees.

Mayor Regina Romero announced, last week, the City of Tucson would raise it's minimum wage from $12.00 to $15.00 an hour.

"This is not a matter of 5000 workers just got a raise this is a matter of, roughly 500 workers just got a raise and it's by a buck or two an hour," Kozachik said.

How does the city pay for giving 500 workers a raise?

According to Kozachik: online shopping and the recently voter-approved proposition 207.

"Number one, the internet sales are making it immediately possible. Number two, the sale of pot is going to make it sustainable in the long haul."

Kozachik said it's sustainable, but does it take away from any future tabs the city may need to pay?

Tabs like more police officers at the department?

"On January 5th, at our next meeting, we're going to talk about recruitment and retention of police officers in particular."

Kozachik reassured that this latest raise wasn't approved without considering the cost.

That said, he admits, balancing budgets is no easy work.

"Every decision we make in the budget to increase in one area, it's like squeezing the balloon, it has an impact in another area."