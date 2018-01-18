Thief violently tries to break into home

A thief threw himself into the front door of a Las Vegas home, hoping to break-in.

Surveillance video caught a man using his entire body to try and break down a door. He even tries to kick it in before finally giving up.

The same man is seen stealing a package and an envelope from the same house, just 20 minutes before he came back to violently try and break-in.

The homeowners were shocked. Kent Lay said, "the package is one thing. You kind of expect that sometimes but the violence of trying to get into the house was more shocking than anything."

Lay says now, his wife is afraid of being in their own home.

The man didn't get into the house, instead, he walked away with a package full of placemats and an envelope with a bill inside.