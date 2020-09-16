Therapy dogs visit staff at Tucson Medical Center

TUCSON, Ariz. — Therapy dogs are returning this week to boost staff morale at Tucson Medical Center.

TMC put the pet therapy program on hold in March because of the pandemic. But this week, 14 of the pet therapy dogs and their handlers are returning to the hospital to visit with staff.

Those on the frontlines of the pandemic say a visit from the dogs are a welcomed relief.

CTMI tech assistant Jovami Lomeli said "Yeah, definitely for us because it's such a fast paced area in ct we get all of the inpatients outpatients and the ER as well so this is kind of a little getaway when they come through, it's very nice. For me, I have dogs at home so just to see them here at work is a breath of fresh air too."

However, the dogs cannot visit patients at this time.