TUCSON, Ariz. - It's that time of the year again...the University of Arizona's Spring Fling is back!

Make sure to mark you calender's because next week, on April 13, 14 and 15, UA will be hosting its annual Spring Fling at the eastern end of the UA Mall.

According to a UA news release, the event will include tons of activities, including concerts, food and more than 30 rides and attractions.

This tradition began back in 1974 and this year, more than 35 UA clubs and organizations are going to be involved in creating the popular event.

The operating hours are as follows:

Friday: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission will be $5 and free for those who have a UA CatCard or a military ID.

Just make sure that if you're planning to bring a bag with you, it will have to be a Ziploc bag or regular one-gallon baggie, a clear plastic or vinyl and cannot be over 12" x 6" x 12". You are also able to bring small bags around the size of a hand, but it will be searched before entrance.

