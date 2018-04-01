The Southern Arizona Children's Advocacy Center tackles remembers victims of abuse

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - For the first time, the Southern Arizona Children's Advocacy Center decided to hold an event and hang hundreds of pinwheels, each of them representing a child who has been abused in the last year.

After the 1,415 pinwheels were hung, those in attendance listened to members of the advocacy center and law enforcement to hear what can be done to fight against child abuse.

One of the people in attendance was Sheriff Mark Napier who says more comprehensive education and an increase in reporting is needed. On Monday, Napier will also unveil his plan regarding a new domestic violence protocol.

"The violence in the home often leads over to child abuse, certainly emotional abuse. In an environment where there's domestic violence there is often emotional abuse and neglect of the children."

Executive Director of the advocacy center, Grace Kelley, says there's been about a five percent increase in reported child abuse cases over the last several years.

"I don't think there is any particular reason, I don't think it's like I said it doesn't discriminate, I don't think it's cultural, I don't think it has anything to do with socioeconomics it is just sadly part of our society."

If you or anyone you know is battling any sort of abuse, authorities encourage you to report it immediately by calling 911.