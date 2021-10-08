The Slaughterhouse reopens for another year of spooks and scares

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Come one, come all! What's known as "Tucson's scariest haunted house" is open for another season of spooks and scares.

"I knew right away that this was going to be one of the best haunted houses in the country," said owner of The Slaughterhouse, Bobby Sutton.

Sutton opens The Slaughterhouse every October, but it's not your average haunted house.

"We have six-year-olds out here that love it. Then I have grown men that can't make it through," said Sutton.

This year, The Slaughterhouse has put together a roughly 45 minute haunt. You never know what's around the corner.

"I've always been into Halloween. I like scaring people. It's always funny to see someone who looks like they're strong and buff, but then they cower behind someone else," said actress at The Slaughterhouse, Brianna Nelsen.

Nelsen is one of dozens of actors and actresses lurking in the shadows.

"I like being able to run around, slip in between different places, jump on top of things and work with other actors," said Nelsen.

The Slaughterhouse adds something new to their attraction each year. If you've been before, you may not be ready for what's to come.

"Even me sometimes, who doesn't get scared, I'll be walking at night when the lights are off and I maybe won't look to the right because it feels like something is staring at me. It's a spooky building. The history is a part of Tucson. It's been here forever and it's a part of Tucson," said Sutton.

The Slaughterhouse is open every Thursday-Sunday night through November 6.

