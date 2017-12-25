The Salvation Army spreads holiday cheer in Tucson

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Salvation Army is making sure the less fortunate in Tucson have a wonderful Christmas.



Many of the residents of The Salvation Army were not expecting to celebrate Christmas this year.

"I didn't know there was going to be much of a Christmas this year," Jesse Gonzales said as he held his son near the Christmas tree.

But this holiday season, the organization is remembering those who are less fortunate.

The Salvation Army is working extra hard to make sure every child in Tucson opens a present on Christmas Day.

"This is just one way we give back, and toys is what children want," Salvation Army's spokesperson Corey Leith said.

The organization is teaming up with Fry's Food Stores to collect new and unused toys for more than 4,000 children.

"I'd be lucky to get him something from the 99 cent store, so I'm really happy and grateful," Gonzales explained.

He and his family have been living at The Salvation Army's shelter for three months now, which he considers a blessing.

"They feed you, they make sure you have a bed, and it makes sure its warm at night," he said.

The Salvation Army is also making sure no one goes without a Christmas meal. This year they hope to feed thousands of families.

"The people who are staying here are very appreciative, they're looking forward to Christmas."

The annual Christmas meal takes place Christmas Day at The Salvation Army's Hospitality House.