The rising price behind each bite

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Consumer prices were up 7% last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It's not just the price for consumers that is on the rise, but producers as well.

The producer price index for flour milling has gone up 31%, over that same time period. This is impacting several bakeries around town including Alvernon Donuts.

"This is not just happening to our facility," Poe, the owner of Alvernon Donuts, said. "It's happening all over. It hurts me to say, yes everything has gone up."

He's been the owner of the business for over 20 years and said the last two have been some of the most difficult. He added that they have had to raise prices but not enough to match the cost of inflation.

"It's hurting us more as a business individual than you know having it passed to them [customer]," Poe said.

He said the customers have continued to support his business throughout the pandemic.

----

