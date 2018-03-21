TUCSON, Ariz. - The historic Pima County Courthouse will be getting a facelift as well as new tenants.

This Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved lease agreements with both Visit Tucson and the University of Arizona Mineral Museum. The pair will now have their own places in the famous courthouse, along with Pima County Attractions and Tourism and the Office Sustainability and Conservation

According to a press release from Pima County, Visit Tucson will have a lease for a total of 15 years and will pay $5,373,117 on top of the $975,000 reimbursement fee for tenant changes that the company plans to make to their section of the building.

The University of Arizona Mineral Museum will also have a 15-year lease and will pay $6,450,039 in addition to $4,000,000 in tenant improvements.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors also approved a contract with Kittle Design and Construction, a company that won the contract for construction on the inside of the building for $7,350,696.

Just outside of the Courthouse, a memorial for January 8, 2011, will be constructed in the memory of the shooting victims.

While all these changes may seem a bit sudden, the county has been working on improving the Courthouse for a little over two years