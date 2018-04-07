The Marana Police Department is updating their communication system to PCWIN

Marana, Ariz. - The Marana Police Department has decided to move forward with updating their communication system to PCWIN.

PCWIN is not a new system and is already being used by other law enforcement agencies and fire departments. Marana Police is the last agency in the county to join.

Officials with the police department say this new system will allow them to communicate easier with all other safety organizations.

Currently, if an officer with MPD wants to communicate with another agency, they have to call dispatch who then dials that agency.

Marana Police says this will accelerate the process and make communication easier for officers in the field.

One woman who lives near Thornydale and Linda Vista says she is looking forward to the system coming out this summer.

"I think it's good, I think it's good that they are getting more integrated and being able to more rapidly respond to the emergencies they have to deal with."