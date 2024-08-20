The Loft's rolling Solar Cinema van stolen from Midtown campus

The Loft Cinema is looking for the custom-fitted van that it uses to screen films in communities throughout Southern Arizona.

The Loft Solar Cinema van was stolen early Sunday morning from a gated construction zone on the art house theater's campus, 3233 E Speedway.

The van is a 2014 Ford Transit that the Loft purchased and Technicians for Sustainability modified with solar panels and solar batteries, allowing the vehicle to be used as a theater on wheels.

The Loft used the van to screen 20-30 films annually, including in rural parts of the state. The farthest it has traveled is Northern Arizona, where it held screenings in Prescott, Flagstaff and Camp Verde.

Anyone with information on the van is asked to contact Tucson Police in regard to report #P2408190029.

