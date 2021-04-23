The Loft Cinema reopens for indoor screenings May 7

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's independent movie theater is ready to welcome back movie-goers for indoor screenings!

The Loft Cinema, which has kept its doors closed for almost 14 months since the pandemic began, will officially reopen on May 7.

“We can’t wait to welcome our audiences back to watch films indoors at The Loft,” says Peggy Johnson, Executive Director of The Loft Cinema. “It’s been difficult and draining to have been closed for almost 14 months. We want to thank everyone who helped sustain us when we were closed. We feel confident that this is the right time to reopen safely for our patrons, and for our incredible staff and volunteers.”

The first screening will be a documentary titled "Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street," which tells the history of the legendary television series.

The theater says it will only be using one auditorium when it opens and COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced.

Safety measures will include reduced seating capacity, staggered showtime scheduling, reserved seating with automatic buffers, and mandatory mask-wearing.

Since closing its doors on March 15, 2020, the theater has remained in business by offering virtual screenings, outdoor showings, and private rentals.