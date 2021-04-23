Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

The Loft Cinema reopens for indoor screenings May 7

Who's ready for some popcorn?
items.[0].image.alt
THE LOFT CINEMA
Jesse Jackson
People head to the movies on Christmas and theatres get one of their busiest days of the year
Posted at 8:56 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 11:56:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's independent movie theater is ready to welcome back movie-goers for indoor screenings!

The Loft Cinema, which has kept its doors closed for almost 14 months since the pandemic began, will officially reopen on May 7.

“We can’t wait to welcome our audiences back to watch films indoors at The Loft,” says Peggy Johnson, Executive Director of The Loft Cinema. “It’s been difficult and draining to have been closed for almost 14 months. We want to thank everyone who helped sustain us when we were closed. We feel confident that this is the right time to reopen safely for our patrons, and for our incredible staff and volunteers.”

The first screening will be a documentary titled "Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street," which tells the history of the legendary television series.

The theater says it will only be using one auditorium when it opens and COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced.

Safety measures will include reduced seating capacity, staggered showtime scheduling, reserved seating with automatic buffers, and mandatory mask-wearing.

Since closing its doors on March 15, 2020, the theater has remained in business by offering virtual screenings, outdoor showings, and private rentals.

Mark Your Calendars: On May 7th, Movies Return to The Loft Cinema!On Friday, May 7th, The Loft Cinema will resume...

Posted by The Loft Cinema on Friday, 23 April 2021

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.