The Loft Cinema presents a film revolving around the gun control debate

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - Only for one night, The Loft Cinema held a showing of ,"Guns in America: where do you go from here?".

The film was created by U.K. photojournalist Jamie Hunter, who traveled to different parts of the country and showcased multiple sides of the gun control debate through photography.

After the film there was a panel discussion led by Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachick, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, and Jaime Hunter.

Before the screening began, dozens of people were already waiting outside of the cinema for the doors to open.

Also outside were several different advocacy groups including Moms Demand Action who spoke with people about what they believe needs to be done across the country in order ot prevent any further school shootings.

The presentation Monday night was the only one listed to be shown at The Loft.