The Loft Cinema launches open-air screenings

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson's favorite independent movie theater is bringing the city a new way to enjoy movies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Loft Cinema is launching its new screening series "Open Air Cinema!" on Sept. 3.

Films will be shown under the Old Pueblo sky, but this is not like a typical drive-in movie experience, according to the theater.

"The series will feature a delicious and diverse menu of cinematic favorites presented outside, under the stars at The Loft Cinema. Open Air Cinema is not a Drive-In, so lock up your car and grab a seat for a uniquely entertaining night at the movies," said Program Director Jeff Yanc.

Seating is limited, and sanitized chairs will be provided (or you can bring your own).

Admission is $15 for the general public, and $12 for Loft Cinema members.

Here are the screenings announced so far:

Thursday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. – SCOTT PILGRIM VS.THE WORLD, a 10th anniversary screening of Edgar Wright’s video game/graphic novel/action/comedy cult classic.

Friday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. – DO THE RIGHT THING, Spike Lee’s timelessly powerful masterpiece.

Saturday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. – SELENA, starring Jennifer Lopez as iconic singer Selena Quintanilla.



