The little things: Mini Time Machine Museum to hold its annual miniatures sale

Pick up a (very) little something for yourself, your friends and your family members at The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures' annual sale this Saturday, Sept. 16.

The museum accepts donations of miniatures throughout the year. Those that don't make it into the permanent collection are sold at the sale, including dollhouses, toy furniture, dolls, miniature accessories, kits, fabrics and building supplies.

All the proceeds from the sale go toward the museum. It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.

Museum members can access the sale a day early, from noon until 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

