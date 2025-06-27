The latest on the new COVID-19 variant and the the measles outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN). — The new COVID-19 variant, called Nimbus, has similar symptoms and recovery to the Omicron strain.

Epidemiology Division Manager, Lindsay Kohler, works with the University of Arizona.

“It’s very similar to what we’ve been seeing," she says. "We don’t have any reason to think that it’s more severe than previous variants. So the course of healing would be similar to what we’ve seen in the past, maybe up to a week or so of not feeling great, so if you have that cough, congestion, fever, stay home if you’re not feeling well.”

Kohler says it has been detected in Region 9, which includes Arizona, but so far it has not been detected in Pima County.

If you have summer plans, Kohler says it’s a good idea to make sure you and your family are up to date with immunizations before traveling.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tracks the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, which they explain is constantly changing and accumulating mutations in its genetic code over time.

The CDC is also tracking measles cases and outbreaks across the country. Measles is extremely contagious; it spreads through the air from coughing or sneezing and can linger in the air for up to two hours.

Athena Kehoe Yearly measles cases over the last 10 years, according to the CDC.

Arizona has confirmed four measles cases in June that were in Navajo County. Those four people with measles were all unvaccinated.

As of June 24, 2025, the CDC has confirmed a total of 1,227 measles cases reported by 37 different states. 12% of cases were hospitalized (148 of 1,227). There have been 3 confirmed deaths from measles this year.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles; one dose is 93% effective. If you're unsure if you're vaccinated, it's highly encouraged to ask your doctor or look through your medical records.

Pima County has more information on measles and guidance for parents and caregivers.