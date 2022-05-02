The journey from grief to joy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Behind the Desert Hope Lutheran Church on Speedway Boulevard, you'll find the Hope Center.

On Saturday's throughout the year, the center is home to Grief Share, a grief recovery support group.

"This is a long journey, and you really need to walk the journey," Diane Scholinski, the program facilitator said. "It's painful for sure but I think that's the only way that you truly put in the past. You'll always remember, but not with the intensity that you did."

For those like Sheri Calles, the groups became a haven. Calles lost her husband of 35 years to cancer.

"I didn't know what to do with myself," Calles said. "All I did was cry; all I did was feel bad."

After the fourth session, she felt better.

"I'm going to be ok; I'm going to be ok," Calles said. "It's going to be alright, and I was."

The next session will start on May 8 at the Hope Center and goes from 1p.m. - 2:30p.m. While it is a Christian organization, all are welcome to attend.

"You grow and you grow, and you grow but each time you go through it you grow a little more," Calles said. "You get a little more through it."