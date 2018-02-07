The IRS sent a letter warning tax professionals to beware of emerging schemes

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - The Internal Revenue Service has sent a stern warning to tax professionals so that they are aware of emerging tax schemes.

Garner Willis is a tax expert with H&R Block. He says people he has seen dozens of tax related identity crimes.

"If somebody feels like they have been a victim of identity theft they definitely need to contact the IRS immediately."

The IRS says that for 2016's filing year, their crackdown on identity theft helped lower the amount of fraudulent tax returns from 1,200,000 to 787,000.

Garner also says one of the ways to minimize the risk of identity theft is to file early.

"The earlier you file the better off you'll actually be in the long run because it puts them on the defensive side instead of you."