The Guatemala Project: volunteers needed

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - For the last 25 years Ila Abernathy is the project coordinator for St. Michael's Guatemala Project.

She says she is now looking for her next batch of volunteers to travel with her to Guatemala in order to help people who live in rural Mayan communities with medical treatment and emotional support.

The deadline for early applications is March 7 and participants will be required to pay for their trip.

There will be an open information meeting Saturday the 16th where more information will be discussed about the trip.

http://www.cprguatemalaproject.org/About%20the%20Project.html