The government wants you to turn in your ex for their crimes

Breaking up with you isn't the crime they're interested in
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
Posted at 2:25 PM, Feb 14, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. — The ATF wants you to make this Valentine's Day one to remember, for you and your ex.

The organization wants you to turn in your current or former partner for buying or selling guns illegally.

The ATF sent out a tweet on Monday with multiple ways to report any illegal gun activity.

Surely no one will report their completely innocent ex to the ATF out of spite, right?
