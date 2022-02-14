The government wants you to turn in your ex for their crimes

TUCSON, Ariz. — The ATF wants you to make this Valentine's Day one to remember, for you and your ex.

The organization wants you to turn in your current or former partner for buying or selling guns illegally.

The ATF sent out a tweet on Monday with multiple ways to report any illegal gun activity.

Valentine's Day can still be fun even if you broke up. Do you have information about a former (or current) partner involved in illegal gun activity? Let us know, and we will make sure it's a Valentine's Day to remember! Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or email ATFTips@atf.gov. pic.twitter.com/OdDIPdIzkr — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) February 14, 2022

Surely no one will report their completely innocent ex to the ATF out of spite, right?

----

