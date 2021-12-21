The Gaslight Theatre sells out dozens of shows this holiday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Song, dance and the holiday spirit. The Gaslight Theatre is spreading cheer one show at a time, this December.

"This is probably the 4th or 5th year in a row that we've been coming to see the Christmas show and other shows. We especially love the Christmas show," said Jaqueline Callahan.

A lot happened in a year for The Gaslight.

"That was pretty devastating for us not to be here last year," said Callahan.

The pandemic forced the theatre to cancel shows and perform outdoors. Finally, they're back on their indoor stage.

"I'm happy to report that since this Summer we've been inside performing shows. Our Christmas show is just as big and just as popular as ever," said The Gaslight Theatre General Manager, Heather Stricker.

The theatre's show, "Elf'd", is on stage through January 2, 2022. With dozens of show times until then, almost all are sold out.

"We were kind of nervous because we weren't sure what it was going to be like. We are really excited to see all of Tucson families coming out and enjoying the holidays at The Gaslight Theatre," said Stricker.

"It's the most magical thing in the whole entire world to be able to spread the Christmas cheer to everybody. It's the best," said Randall McDonald, who plays "Dudley The Elf".

McDonald is the star of The Gaslight's show, this holiday.

"I'm on stage, and I'm singing, and I'm having fun," said McDonald.

Connecting with the audience, again, is what makes McDonald's holiday one to remember.

"That's my life. This is who I am. It's just great to be back," said McDonald.

