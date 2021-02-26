The Chuck Huckelberry Loop wins USA Today poll for best recreational trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County's major walking and biking trail is getting national attention.

The Chuck Huckelberry Loop won the top spot on a USA Today poll of the best recreational trails in the country. A panel of experts chose the initial nominations, then readers voted to give the list its current ranking. Earlier this month, Pima County asked residents to support the Loop and vote in the poll.

“Receiving this designation is an honor to all of the County departments who have had a hand in the life of The Loop and a testament to its growing popularity nationwide,” Deputy County Administrator Carmine DeBonis, Jr. said in a news release. “We are proud to call The Loop ours and look forward to the increased recognition, tourism and economic benefits this designation will bring to our region.”

At 136 miles of paved trails, Pima County says The Loop is the longest public recreation, multi-use path in the country.

The Virginia Creeper Trail between Abingdon and Damascus in Virginia earned the number two spot while the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail in Austin, Texas, took number three in USA Today's list. Click here to see the full list and the rest of the winners.