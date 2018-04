TUCSON, Ariz. - Firefighters were on the scene of a scrap yard fire near Alvernon and 22nd Monday.

Rural Metro Fire and Tucson Fire Department responded.

The Tucson Fire Department says the fire started out as a brush fire and spread into the scrap yard.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

