TFD say fire under control in Southside vacant house under remodel, no injuries reported

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department confirmed they were dispatched to a structure fire at 2640 E Benson Hwy around 10:05 this morning.

TFD said Engine 3 arrived five minutes later and reported smoke coming from the eaves of a small house.

The department said the vacant house is under renovation, with two mobile homes attached to an addition.

Tucson Fire said crews faced poor visibility due to heavy, thick smoke, and the fire was called under control at 11:09.

No injuries are reported, the department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, TFD said.