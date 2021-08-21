TFD responds to record-breaking amount of calls in 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to 91,322 calls in 2020, according to their annual report.
It's a new record," Michael Colaianni, the department's public information officer, said. "It comes out to a little bit more than 250 calls a day."
90% of these calls are not for fires, but instead medical rescues.
"So, when you see a fire truck going around in the city just realize there is a lot more going on in the city," Colaianni said.
The department average response time for medical calls was between 5 and 6 minutes.
Another record was broken when it came to the number of fires investigated. The report showed that the department investigated 302 fires. 2021 is currently on a similar pace to 2020.
"Its either going to be a new record or very close to that," Colaianni said.
They hope to deter some of the calls and fires with education programs. Last year they had a number of school visits that were done virtually, this year they are hoping to change that.
If you are interested in reading the full report, click here.
