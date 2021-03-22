Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TFD puts out mechanic shop fire

items.[0].image.alt
Tucson Fire Department
CHAVO FIRE 3.jpg
CHAVO FIRE 2.jpg
CHAVO FIRE 1.jpg
CHAVO FIRE 4.jpg
Posted at 1:18 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 04:18:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) —The Tucson Fire Department is asking everyone to avoid the 600 block of W. Helen Street after a fire late Sunday night.

TFD says crews were able to put out the fire at a Chavo's Auto Repair.

Tucson Fire says no one was injured.

We do not know what caused the fire yet, but investigators are on the scene.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.