TFD puts out mechanic shop fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) —The Tucson Fire Department is asking everyone to avoid the 600 block of W. Helen Street after a fire late Sunday night.

TFD says crews were able to put out the fire at a Chavo's Auto Repair.

Tucson Fire says no one was injured.

We do not know what caused the fire yet, but investigators are on the scene.

