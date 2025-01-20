Watch Now
TFD prevents fire from spreading to midtown home Sunday night

Tucson Fire Department
TFD controls a house fire near 6th and Swan on Sunday night, Jan. 19, according to the fire department's social media.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department firefighters controlled a fire in a home in the 4600 block of East Sixth Street, near Sixth and Swan, Sunday night, Jan. 19, according to a social media post by the department.

TFD writes that Engine 11 arrived at the single-family home five minutes after being dispatched at 8:37 p.m. Sunday night. The fire was controlled by 8:50 p.m., according to the post.

TFD says the fire did not spread to the structure and was contained to the 'contents' that caught fire. The occupants of the home are currently displaced, and no injuries are reported, writes TFD.

