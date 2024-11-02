TFD: One person hospitalized, cat killed in house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Tucson Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire in the 3400 block of East Flower Street at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Crews arrived six minutes later to find smoke coming from the home. Firefighters quickly isolated the fire to the kitchen, bringing it under control by 4:41 p.m., Tucson Fire officials said.

One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while two residents are now displaced.

Firefighters managed to rescue one cat, but another did not survive, TFD said in an X post.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.