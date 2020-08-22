TFD fighting a westside house fire

TUCSON, Ariz.-- Tucson Fire is fighting a large fire at a westside house on Saturday Aug. 22nd.

TFD says the fire is at Glenn Street and Balboa Avenue.

Fire officials say they received calls about a small brush fire at around 2:41 p.m., it was later called in as a structure fire.

They do not know if it originated as a brush fire or structure fire first, according to TFD.

Witnesses described thick black smoke coming out of the house that could be seen miles away.

Tucson Fire says no one was inside in the house, no injuries have been reported.

There are 3 firetrucks and 5 EMTs on scene, according to officials.

Tucson Fire says this is an ongoing investigation.

