TFD extinguishes house fire near Mission Manor Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a home in flames on W. Calle Garcia at about 11:50 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area while they were fighting the fire.

Engine 14 arrived at the scene in four minutes, where heavy smoke was noticeable from behind the single-story house.

An adult and their dog weren't in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CONTROLLED 🔥 #TFD has called this fire under control. Engine 14 was first on scene at 11:54, controlled in under 12 minutes pic.twitter.com/qYJGBwCkUC — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) October 10, 2022