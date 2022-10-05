TFD extinguishes fire behind Fry's on First Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department says it responded to multiple fires, including one behind a Fry's Food and Drug store.

On Oct. 4, TFD's Engine 8 received calls about several fires. One incident happened on First Avenue.

A pallet caught fire behind the Fry's but it was quickly under control in less than eight minutes.

GET IT ENGINE 8 🔥🚒💨 #TucsonFire Engine 8 B-Shift responded to multiple fires yesterday, including this pallet fire behind a Frys on Oracle. Firefighters were able to call this fire under control in less than 8 minutes. Strong work! 💪 #firefighter #tucson #TFD #palletfire pic.twitter.com/W3fLMQUlZx — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) October 5, 2022

