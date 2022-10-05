Watch Now
TFD extinguishes fire behind Fry's on First Avenue

TFD extinguishes a fire at Fry's on First Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Pallet fire behind Fry's
Posted at 1:59 PM, Oct 05, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department says it responded to multiple fires, including one behind a Fry's Food and Drug store.

On Oct. 4, TFD's Engine 8 received calls about several fires. One incident happened on First Avenue.

A pallet caught fire behind the Fry's but it was quickly under control in less than eight minutes.

