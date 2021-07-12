Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TFD crews respond to near drowning on Drexel Road

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a near drowning near Drexel Road Sunday evening.
drowning.PNG
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 17:36:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a near drowning near Drexel Road Sunday evening.

Around 5:40 p.m., TFD crews responded to the 9900 block of E. Drexel Road, where a 3-year-old female was found under water in a pool for nearly a minute before being taken out of the pull, according to TFD. Upon arrival, the child was conscious and breathing.

According to TFD, bystanders received instructions on how to perform CPR on the child.

The child was taken to the hospital for examination.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!