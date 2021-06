TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department firefighters took action in saving a kitten stuck behind the dashboard of a car.

Crews responded after a resident called to report her kitten was stuck behind the dashboard of her car, according to a Facebook post from TFD. Two firefighters, Michael Killion and Caleb Bradshaw were able to maneuver the dash and rescue the kitten, and put back together the car's dashboard.