TFD crews contain structure fire on Windsor

Tucson Fire Department/Twitter
Tucson Fire Department battled a structure fire near the area of Romero and Prince roads Friday.
Posted at 5:19 PM, Mar 19, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department battled a structure fire near the area of Romero and Prince roads Friday.

Crews were able to contain the fire in the 1600 block of W. Windsor Street, TFD says. All residents were able to exit the structure.

Crews did find multiple animals inside, TFD says. The condition of the animals in unknown at this time.

Fire investigators are on scene.

