TFD crews contain structure fire on Windsor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department battled a structure fire near the area of Romero and Prince roads Friday.

Crews were able to contain the fire in the 1600 block of W. Windsor Street, TFD says. All residents were able to exit the structure.

Crews did find multiple animals inside, TFD says. The condition of the animals in unknown at this time.

Fire investigators are on scene.

The fire in the 1600 block of W. Windsor is under control. Fire investigators are on scene #TFD pic.twitter.com/TDqxWew7jQ — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) March 19, 2021

This remains a working incident 🔥 All humans evacuated safely, however #TucsonFire crews have found several animals that we are working on pic.twitter.com/XOrfgzzurA — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) March 19, 2021