TFD crews battle two-alarm fire at Family Dollar on 22nd Street

Tucson Fire Department/Twitter
Tucson Fire Department firefighters have battled a two-alarm building fire on 22nd Street early Saturday morning.
Posted at 9:41 AM, Mar 20, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire on 22nd Street early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the Family Dollar Store at 3000 E. 22nd St around 12:45 a.m., according to TFD. Approximately 60 firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

