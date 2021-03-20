TFD crews battle two-alarm fire at Family Dollar on 22nd Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire on 22nd Street early Saturday morning.
Firefighters responded to the fire at the Family Dollar Store at 3000 E. 22nd St around 12:45 a.m., according to TFD. Approximately 60 firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
