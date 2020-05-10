TFD crews battle midtown power pole fire

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a power pole fire that extended to two sheds, and a home near midtown Sunday morning.

TFD says crews were called out to the area of Grant and Swan roads at 7:36 a.m. for multiple reports about smoke and flames in the area.

Upon arrival firefighters found a power pole on fire, which extended to a wooden fence. the fire spread to two sheds nearby after firefighters arrived.

Crews encountered live power pole lines on the ground and had to adjust containing the fire until Tucson Electric Power made it to the scene to secure the power to the pole, according to TFD.

The fire started to spread to a home close by, but crews were able to stop the fire before it entered the home. There were minor damages to the exterior walls of the home.

It took firefighters about 29 minutes to control the fire on the pole and affected exposures, TFD says.

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.

There were no injuries reported.