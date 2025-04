Tucson Fire crews battled a blaze at an abandoned building on North Park Avenue, just north of East Valencia Road, Tuesday Morning.

According to a post from Tucson Fire, units were dispatched to the fire at 5:19 a.m. The first crew reported smoke coming from the building, which was mostly knocked down, according to a social media post from TFD.

Crews fought the fire from the outside, which was under control by 6:27 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.