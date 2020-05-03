Menu

TFD crews battle early morning eastside house fire

Tucson Fire Department
The Tucson Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire near the eastside Sunday.
Posted at 10:00 AM, May 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-03 13:00:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire near the eastside Sunday.

TFD says crews were called out at 5:44 a.m. to the area of 7000 block of E Hayne Place for a report of a fire, the call was placed by the homeowner.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from a bedroom window in the back of the home.

Firefighters immediately pulled a hoseline to extinguish the fire and search the home for any victims.

TFD says a fire was found in the back bedroom, where crews were able to put the fire out before it spread to other part of the home.

Crews on scene reported an electrical issue, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to TFD.

The fire was contained within eleven minutes of arrival.

There was no one inside during the fire. No injuries were reported.

The origin of the fire is also under investigation.

