TFD Chief encourages others to get COVID-19 antibody test

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Fire Department Chief Chuck Ryan took the COVID-19 antibody test Monday and is urging others to do the same.

The test can tell someone if they've had the virus and are now immune to it.

Chief Ryan said the process to set up a test was quick, and he wants as many people to take advantage of it as possible.

Ryan said "We're not mandating the testing at this point within Tucson fire but I've certainly encouraged everyone who wants to to take advantage of this opportunity. Again it's a great way to figure something out about yourself as well as help the research."

Antibody test results come back in about two days.

