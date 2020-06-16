Menu

TFD battles three-alarm apartment fire on south side

Tucson Fire Department crews are responding to an apartment fire near the south side Monday night.
Posted at 8:21 PM, Jun 15, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Fire Department crews are responding to an apartment fire near the south side Monday night.

TFD says crew were called out to the area of 300 block of E. Benson Highway after calls were made reporting a fire.

Crews are battling a three-alarm apartment fire, according to TFD.

TFD asks people avoid the area.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9.com and KGUN-TV for further updates.

