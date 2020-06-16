TFD battles three-alarm apartment fire on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Fire Department crews are responding to an apartment fire near the south side Monday night.

TFD says crew were called out to the area of 300 block of E. Benson Highway after calls were made reporting a fire.

Multiple #TucsonFire units are responding to calls of an apartment fire in the 300 block of E. Benson Highway 🔥 — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 16, 2020

Crews are battling a three-alarm apartment fire, according to TFD.

TFD asks people avoid the area.

This fire has spread to a building in an abandoned apartment complex to the east 🔥 Fire remains very active, lots of smoke - avoid the area — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 16, 2020

