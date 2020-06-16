Menu

TFD battles southeast side apartment fire

Posted at 3:32 PM, Jun 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-16 18:42:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Fire Department crews responded to an apartment fire near the southeast side Tuesday.

TFD say crews were called out to the area of 4100 block of E. 29th Street between Alvernon and Columbus.

Crews were able to contain the fire to a second story apartment balcony, according TFD. There was also some damage to the roof of the complex.

