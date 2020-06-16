TFD battles southeast side apartment fire

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Fire Department crews responded to an apartment fire near the southeast side Tuesday.

TFD say crews were called out to the area of 4100 block of E. 29th Street between Alvernon and Columbus.

UNDER CONTROL 🔥 #TucsonFire units were able to contain this fire to a second story apartment balcony - some damage to the roof of the complex as well. Fire investigators are en route #TFD #firefighter pic.twitter.com/k7CYc2XNhT — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 16, 2020

Crews were able to contain the fire to a second story apartment balcony, according TFD. There was also some damage to the roof of the complex.