TFD battles porch fire at abandoned duplex apartment near southside

TUCSON, Ariz — Tucson Fire Department firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned duplex early morning Sunday.

TFD says crews were called out to 4200 block of South 13th Avenue around 2:23 a.m. for a report of a porch on fire at the abandoned duplex apartment.

Upon arrival crews found active flames that had extended to the building, according to TFD.

Crews were able to contain the fire within ten minutes.

TFD says there have been fires at this building before, because of prior damage they did not cut a ventilation hole in the roof.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.