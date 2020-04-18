TFD battles early morning restaurant fire near midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Fire Department crews responded to an an early morning restaurant fire near midtown.

TFD says crews were called out to a Los Betos restaurant at 3300 block of N Oracle Road around 4:08 a.m.

Upon arrival crews confirmed that the building was full of smoke, according to TFD.

Firefighters immediately pulled hose lines to contain the fire and searched the interior for any possible victims.

Crews also responded to the roof of the exterior to contain any spread to the ceiling, no extension was found, TFD says.

Firefighters were able to find the source of the fire in a small office space in the back of the building and extinguish it.

There were no victims found during the search of the building.

No injuries were reported from firefighters or civilians.

The fire was contained within 25 minutes of arrival.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.