TFD battle early morning attic fire near midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire early morning Friday near midtown.

TFD says crews responded to the area of 100 block of North Euclid around 3:11 a.m. after a bystander reported smoke and flames coming from a nearby house.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported debris on fire that had extended onto the roof, and ridges of the home, according to TFD.

Crews pulled a hose line to the exterior to extinguish the debris and eaves of the home, while searching for any occupants.

TFD says there was one resident in the home and he was able to safely evacuate.

Firefighters confirmed that the fire spread to the attic.

Multiple roof layering made access difficult, crews performed an attic reset by cutting a hole in the roof and directing water from the top down, where they were able to contain the fire, according to TFD.

Crews were able to contain the fire within 35 minutes after arrival.

There were no injuries reported.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.